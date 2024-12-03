Watch: Nita Ambani's Hairstylist Shares Inside Scoop Of Applying Curd And Eggs On Hair, Know More

Welcome to the club if you’re a DIY enthusiast! In a recent video shared on Instagram by Nita Ambani’s hairstylist Amit Thakur, he discusses whether an egg mask is healthy for hair and more.

Thakur, who has previously worked with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and businesswoman Nita Ambani, among others, shares insights on how applying curd and eggs can benefit your hair. Continue reading…

He wrote in the caption, “DIY masks might give your hair a quick boost, but when it comes to lasting results, it’s all about the right ingredients.”

While we have long believed that applying curd and eggs to hair would work wonders, Thakur explains that it’s not enough. Referring to the video he continues writing, “Here’s why applying curd and eggs externally isn’t enough and what truly works for your hair health!"

He clarifies that he shared this information solely based on his personal experiences as a hairstylist. Writing 'Disclaimer,' he adds, “Please note that I am not a medical expert, and my insights are based solely on my personal experiences as a hairstylist. For any specific issues or concerns, I recommend consulting a medical professional.”

Nita Ambani’s hairstylist Amit Thakur's opinion on applying curd and eggs on hair

In the video, Thakur explains, “Just applying curd and eggs to your hair is not going to make it healthy. While curd is rich in lactic acid and helps balance the hair's pH, making it more conditioned, it does not reverse hair damage. Eggs have protein, vitamins, and fatty acids; but when you apply them externally to your hair, the protein molecules are too big to penetrate the hair shaft.”

Does applying curd and eggs on hair work?