Countdown To New Year 2025 At These Magical Indian Hill Stations

As we get ready to ring in 2025, the current spirit of people across India is embedded in festivities surrounding new year celebrations from either planning the perfect house party or a gateway trip with friends and family into verdant, picturesque hill stations across this south Asian nation. Have a look at those quaint and scenic hill stations that'll make your countdown to new year 2025 memorable.

Mount Abu

Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, is a green gem in the heart of the Aravalli Range. Famous for its stunning vistas, serene lakes, and ancient temples, this spot guarantees a memorable escape. Explore the intricate Dilwara Jain Temples or take a calming boat ride on Nakki Lake. Don’t miss the Toad Rock viewpoint or the panoramic views from Guru Shikhar, the highest peak in the region. With its crisp mountain air and tranquil ambiance, Mount Abu offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. The nearest airport is Jaipur International Airport, with Jaipur Junction as the closest railway station.

Shillong

Nicknamed the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong is a must-visit for those seeking an enchanting New Years’ experience. Nestled amidst rolling hills and cascading waterfalls, this Meghalaya gem comes alive with winter concerts and hillside carnivals. Wander through its culturally rich local markets, savour the flavours of Khasi cuisine, or simply soak in the cool mountain breeze. Highlights include Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls, and Shillong Peak. The nearest airport is Umroi Airport, and the closest railway station is Guwahati Railway Station.

Aizwal

Perched atop rolling hills, Aizawl offers a unique mix of serene beauty and adventure. As the capital of Mizoram , it’s a haven for travelers looking to unwind while exploring local culture. Must-visit spots include Solomon’s Temple, Durtlang Road, Vantawng Falls, and the Khawnglung Wildlife Sanctuary. For an authentic Mizoram experience, immerse yourself in its vibrant traditions and natural splendor. The nearest airport is Lengpui Airport, and the closest railway station is Silchar Railway Station.

Ziro

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Ziro is a mesmerizing hill station nestled at an elevation of 1,500 meters. Surrounded by lush plantations, fog-draped mountains, and quaint villages, Ziro is the perfect place for a peaceful New Year retreat. Home to the Apatani tribe, it offers an opportunity to explore rich cultural traditions while basking in nature’s beauty. The Harmoti railway station and Lilabari Airport provide easy access to this serene destination.

