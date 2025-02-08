Ambani Bahu's Shimmer At Pee Cee's Brother Siddharth Chopra's Wedding

The Ambani clan garnered attention from attendees at Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya last night as both Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta donned eye-catching sarees. While Nita Ambani wore a traditionally-hued saree, Shloka Mehta accompanied her mother in-law in classic pink silk saree.

Decoding Nita Ambani's celebratory attire at Siddharth Chopra wedding bash

Nita Ambani's red silk saree featured delicate gold brocade embroidery and broad embroidered borders. She wore the nine yards in traditional style, with neatly tied pleats on the front and letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. She paired it with a half-sleeve silk blouse that featured delicate gold embroidery, a cropped hem length and a fitted silhouette to complete the wedding guest look.

She accessorised the ensemble with a gold necklace adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds, matching earrings, kadhas and rings. Pulling back her hair in a side-parted low bun adorned with an elegant gold hairpin, she rounded off the glam with a dainty bindi, feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Shloka Mehta's attire for Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Wedding