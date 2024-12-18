As Christmas approaches, with less than a week to go, the Call Me Bae star gets into a festive mood. This time, Ananya Panday drops a series of images exuding boss-lady vibes in a stunning cherry-red pantsuit, perfectly capturing the spirit of the season.

The bubbly and charming actress captions her Instagram post aptly with the phrase, “colour of the season,” accompanied by a cherry emoji to set the festive tone just right.

(Ananya Panday Gets in Festive Mood, Rocking ‘Colour Of The Season’. Image: Instagram)

Decoding Ananya Panday’s ‘colour of the season’ look

In the photos shared on Instagram, Ananya is seen donning a sleek cherry-red blazer paired with matching pants. She completed the look with black stilettos and styled her hair open, creating a powerful yet monotone ensemble that commands attention.

As per reports, the blazer which is priced at INR 98,100, and matching pants that cost INR 61,900 is from designer Prabal Gurung. Her stylist, Priyanka Kapadia Badani, affectionately referred to her as “Mon Cherie” on her Instagram post and remarked, “AP is always in holiday spirit."

How fans reacted

Fans took to the comments section with enthusiasm. One Instagram user playfully wrote, “cherry cherry lady,” while another called her “heavenly gorgeous.”

Many internet users also call her ‘boss lady’ in the comment section.