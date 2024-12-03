Published 10:01 IST, December 3rd 2024
British Fashion Awards: Mona Patel Dons Iconic Corset Worth ₹1.43 crore
After having broken into global fashion scene with her 'butterfly moment' at Met Gala 2024, Mona Patel captures the interests of netizens with her iconic corset
After having broken into global fashion scene with her attire juxtaposed with mechanical butterflies at the Met Gala 2024, Mona Patel captures the interest of netizens in a museum worthy corset.
The Indian fashion entrepreneur 's iconic Met Gala attire crafted by Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen made everyone gazing and guessing about Mona Patel. She's back yet again to keep us hooked with her bespoke look at the British Fashion Awards.
Mona Patel stuns in this legendary couture collection
Diet Sabya, the anonymous Instagram fashion account, shared Mona's stunning look on Instagram. They couldn't stop swooning over the philanthropist's look in the caption and wrote, “MISS MA’AM MONA PATEL IS BACKKKKK. F***. What a look. This is FASHION. The most incredible museum-worthy corset from the iconic 1996 Christian Lacroix Haute Couture collection (that she or her stylist bought!!) paired with a silver skirt and her signature glam at the British Fashion Awards. 10/10. No notes. Absolutely none.”
Mona Patel wore a corset from the archival Christian Lacroix Haute Couture collection. The remarkable piece of fashion history hails from the highly regarded Spring-Summer 1996 collection. As per reports, the corset was sold for USD 169,828.65 at an auction, which is approximately ₹1,43,94,850 or ₹1.43 crore. This means, as Diet Sabya pointed out, that either Mona or her stylist bought the corset.
Archival Christian Lacroix corset
Crafted to perfection, the off-shoulder corset represents elegance and opulence. It is meticulously hand-woven from metallic silk taffeta and embroidered with lavish embellishments, including thousands of hand-sewn crystals, a delicate silk organza beaded butterfly perched on the shoulder, a myriad of Swarovski beads and crystals, and teardrop crystals on the front, shoulders, and hips, creating a dramatic confluence of light and elegance.
