Chennai-Born Indian American Caitlin Sandra Neil Is Crowned Miss India USA 2024

Chennai-born Indian American Caitlin Sandra Neil was crowned Miss India USA 2024 at the annual pageant organized by the India Festival Committee (IFC) in New Jersey.

Nirali Desai of Illinois and Manini Patel of New Jersey were crowned the first and second runners of the Miss India USA competition.

Who is Caitlin Sandra Neil?

The 19-year-old student at the University of California, Davis, expressed her desire to positively impact her community in a media release.

“I want to leave a positive lasting impact on my community and focus on women’s empowerment and literacy,” states Caitlin.

Caitlin was born in India’s Chennai and has spent the last 14 years in the United States. The young girl is passionate about pursuing her career in web design while maintaining a balance between modelling and acting profession.

Her winning of Miss India USA 2024 solidifies her desire to contribute to her society meaningfully and at the same time pursue her career in her chosen field.

More about the pageant

The annual pageant hosted by IFC in three categories also crowns Sanskriti Sharma from Illinois as Mrs India USA 2024, while Sapna Mishra of Virginia and Chinamayee Ayachit from Connecticut were announced as the first and second runner-up.

In the category of Miss Teen India USA 2024, Arshita Kathpalia from Washington took the crown, while Dhriti Patel of Rhode Island and Sonali Sharma stood for the first and second runners-up.