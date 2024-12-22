Published 19:45 IST, December 22nd 2024
Fashion Highlights: Legends And Rising Stars Shine At The NMACC Arts Cafe Preview
Who wore what at the launch party of the NMACC Arts Cafe? Everything you need to know
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launched its new Arts Cafe on Saturday. The event was a star-studded occasion where many celebrities from the industry graced the preview with their presence.
From Bollywood's biggest star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan to Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, the Kapoor siblings Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor are some celebs among others, who descended for the event.
Let's take a look at some fashion highlights of NMACC Arts Cafe preview
Suhana Khan
The Archies star Suhana Khan arrives for the grand opening of the NMACC Arts Cafe preview in a chic Channel Cruise 2024/25 Look.
Madhuri Dixit
The Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit glams up in designer Tanieya Khanuja’s custom off-shoulder tassel dress for the occasion.
Ananya Panday
Actress Ananya Panday arrives with her mother Bhavana Panday for the launch of the NMACC Arts Cafe in matching black ensembles. The Call Me Bae star donned Gaurav Gupta’s mini embellished dress, paired with Aquazzura pumps. Meanwhile, Bhavana Panday flaunts Cinq à Sept’s draped halter maxi dress along with interlocking G ankle strap sandals by Gucci.
