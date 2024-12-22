Fashion Highlights: Legends And Rising Stars Shine At The NMACC Arts Cafe Preview

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launched its new Arts Cafe on Saturday. The event was a star-studded occasion where many celebrities from the industry graced the preview with their presence.

From Bollywood's biggest star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan to Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, the Kapoor siblings Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor are some celebs among others, who descended for the event.

Let's take a look at some fashion highlights of NMACC Arts Cafe preview

Suhana Khan

The Archies star Suhana Khan arrives for the grand opening of the NMACC Arts Cafe preview in a chic Channel Cruise 2024/25 Look.

Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit glams up in designer Tanieya Khanuja’s custom off-shoulder tassel dress for the occasion.

Ananya Panday