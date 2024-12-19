Published 20:28 IST, December 19th 2024
Isha Ambani-Led Reliance Retail Is Bringing Back Shein To India, But With A Twist
Shein will return to India following approval and discussions involving multiple ministries, including IT, electronics, and home affairs.
- Lifestyle News
Isha Ambani Is Bringing Back Shein To India: After a four-year hiatus from the Indian market, Isha Ambani is set to bring back Shein, a Chinese fast fashion brand that was banned in India in 2020.
The confirmation comes after Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce, informed the Lok Sabha that the government has “no objection” to a proposal allowing Reliance Retail to sell Shein products on an Indian-developed e-commerce platform.
The approval follows after involving discussions with multiple ministries, including IT, electronics, and home affairs.
Why Was Shein Banned in India?
Shein is a Chinese fast fashion brand and online retailer operating in over 150 countries worldwide. The brand, along with 300 other Chinese-affiliated apps, was banned in India in 2020 due to national security concerns.
Some well-known applications that were prohibited in India in 2020 are the UC browser from Alibaba, community and Video calling apps from Xiaomi, and TikTok from ByteDance.
Updated 20:39 IST, December 19th 2024