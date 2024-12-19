Isha Ambani-Led Reliance Retail Is Bringing Back Shein To India, But With A Twist

Isha Ambani Is Bringing Back Shein To India: After a four-year hiatus from the Indian market, Isha Ambani is set to bring back Shein, a Chinese fast fashion brand that was banned in India in 2020.

The confirmation comes after Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce, informed the Lok Sabha that the government has “no objection” to a proposal allowing Reliance Retail to sell Shein products on an Indian-developed e-commerce platform.

The approval follows after involving discussions with multiple ministries, including IT, electronics, and home affairs.

Why Was Shein Banned in India?

Shein is a Chinese fast fashion brand and online retailer operating in over 150 countries worldwide. The brand, along with 300 other Chinese-affiliated apps, was banned in India in 2020 due to national security concerns.