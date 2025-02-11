Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 13:55 IST, February 11th 2025

Kangana Ranaut Turns Heads With Her Fusion Of Indian And Western Styles. See Pics

Ranaut, who has made her mark in cinema with hits like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, and her latest Emergency is also known for her love of Indian handloom and cr...

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kangana Ranaut. | Image: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut Turns Heads With Her Fusion Of Indian And Western Styles: Kangana Ranaut, known for being outspoken and wearing many hats as an actor, filmmaker, and politician serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, has added another feather to her cap by opening her ‘little cafe’ in the mountains.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the ever-stylish Ranaut, admired for her unconventional fashion sense, turned heads once again at the cafe’s opening with her distinctive style.

Ranaut’s signature style

The Emergency star looked stunning in a pastel green Anarkali adorned with intricate detailing along the border. She paired it with orange-brown leather boots and a kimono-like stole, adding an elegant touch to her ensemble.

Ranaut, who has made her mark in cinema with hits like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, and her latest Emergency is also known for her love of Indian handloom and craftsmanship.

She is often seen embracing sarees and traditional Indian attire.

Latest update on Ranaut

The Emergency star recently dominated the box office, surpassing Ajay Devgn’s Azad in the top rankings. Now, she has ventured into hospitality by launching The Mountain Story, a charming new cafe in her hometown.

Updated 13:55 IST, February 11th 2025

