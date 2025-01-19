Milan Fashion Week: Emporio Armani's Latest Collection Seduces The Young With Luxury Textures

Italian fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, kept his eye on seducing the young luxury fashion aficionados with its latest Emporio Armani collection presented on Saturday.

Emporio Armani's Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection: Luxury textures, and winter seduction

The 90-year-old designer’s collection titled 'Seductive' embodied everything glistening and texture. The Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection for youthful dressers invited the touch: velvet three-piece suits decorated with delicate watch chains, finely ribbed lurex knitwear, luxurious corduroy pants that puddled around lug sole shoes.

The urban outerwear included belted trenches, sleek, oversized leather coats with deep slits for big steppers and long fake furs. Silken scarves were knotted like a tie for a tromp l’oeil wave beneath blazers.

The runway show in Armani’s theatre opened and closed with a soundtrack of blowing wind, beckoning cold, perhaps as a hex against global warming. Mountaineers toting climbing gear and decked out in colour-block parkas in shades of purple, pink, olive and brown opened the show. An urban couple dressed for a party and bundled against the elements closed it.

Armani, dressed in his trademark navy blue, took a bow for the fashion crowd, then posed with models before greeting VIPs, including the U.S. actor Toby Wallace, Chinese actor and singer Zeng Shunxi, and model Lennon Gallagher.