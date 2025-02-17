Search icon
Updated 13:02 IST, February 17th 2025

Shloka Ambani Picks Up Litter Dropped By Her Son At Private Event In Mumbai; Wins Heart On Internet

Many fans and internet users praised Shloka Ambani for picking up litter dropped by her son, relating to her sense of duty and self-discipline.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Shloka Ambani. | Image: Pexels

Shloka Ambani: Shloka Ambani, the daughter-in-law of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani , was recently spotted arriving at the 78th birthday bash of Randhir Kapoor along with her children, Prith and Veda.

As Shloka Ambani arrived, what won the hearts of netizens was her act of picking up litter dropped by her son. The internet quickly noticed Shloka Ambani's action in a now-viral video shared on Instagram, showering her with praise.

One may argue that everyone picks up litter, but it just feels heartwarming to see a daughter-in-law of one of India's richest families, who could easily have someone to do everything for her, taking responsibility herself.

Many fans and internet users praised her, relating to her sense of duty and self-discipline which is everyone's moral responsibility.

Decoding Shloka Ambani's basic style for the 78th birthday bash of Radhir Kapoor 

For the birthday bash of Radhir Kapoor, father of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shloka Ambani opted to keep it simple. In tune with the season, she put together an OOTD by pairing crochet bird jeans with a White Sea New York tank top. She walked in gracefully in simple strapped flats, looking perfect for a birthday bash.

More about Shloka Ambani

Before becoming part of one of India's wealthiest families and taking her husband’s surname, Shloka Ambani was known as Shloka Mehta. She is the daughter of Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani on March 9, 2019.

Published 11:19 IST, February 17th 2025

Mukesh Ambani

