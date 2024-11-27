Search icon
Published 12:43 IST, November 27th 2024

Still Smitten By Red Lehenga Bridal Look? Take Cue From Aditi Rao Hydari’s Second Wedding Ensemble

The Bibbojaan of the film Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar looked mesmerizing in a red lehenga choli by designer Sabyasachi.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari | Image: Instagram

Leaving fans in awe, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth surprised everyone by sharing a series of stunning photos on Instagram from their second wedding, held at the picturesque Alila Fort Bishangarh in Jaipur.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s second wedding look

The Bibbojaan of the film Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar looked mesmerizing in a red silk textured lehenga choli by designer Sabyasachi from the archives of the Sabyasachi Heritage Bridal collection.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s second wedding look featured a red long-sleeved top paired with a heavily embroidered skirt and an organza matching dupatta, exuding elegance and timeless charm. 

Flaunting a fishtail braid, Aditi Rao Hydari kept her makeup minimal with a touch of nude tones, looking classy and elegant.

When it came to jewellery, the actress adorned an intricate neckpiece paired with matching earrings, a bridal nath, and a matha patti that elegantly framed her face.

Siddharth's second wedding look with Aditi Rao Hydari

Looking stunning in an ivory-white sherwani, Siddharth also wears a Sabyasachi sherwani and silk kurta churidar paired with an embroidered organza shawl.

The couple exchanged their first vows in an intimate wedding on September 16, in Telangana. Followed by registering their marriage during Diwali this year, just two months after their first wedding.

Updated 13:45 IST, November 27th 2024

Diwali

