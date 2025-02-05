Stunning Khushi Kapoor-Inspired Party Outfit Ideas For Your Ultimate Night Out

Ever since her debut in The Archies in 2023, budding actress Khushi Kapoor has been in the spotlight, and with her upcoming films Nadaaniyan and Loveyapa slated for release on February 7, the buzz continues to grow.

Janhvi Kapoor 's little sister is not only impressing audiences with her acting skills, but her fashion choices are also garnering attention as time rolls.

Just because the party season is over doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Turning heads from her jaw-dropping Black Orbit Dress looks to TORANI's heart-shaped blouse and skirt set, scroll up to get an outfit inspiration for your next girls' night out from the Loveyapa actress that can make it truly unforgettable.

The iconic black orbit dress by MONTSAND

Khushi Kapoor styles a black colour orbit dress by MONTSAND that cost around Rupees 35, 000/- paired with black flower gloves and a hot chic pump that is 100mm in height from Christian Louboutin.

Heart-shaped choli and bag by Torani