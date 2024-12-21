Published 10:55 IST, December 21st 2024
World Meditation Day 2024: 5 Ways To Meditate For Inner Solace
As the world gathers to celebrate the first-ever World Meditation Day, let's have a look at the best mediation techniques for us to practice.
World Meditation Day 2024 marks the first-ever World Meditation Day, that came into existence after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution on 29 November at which humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shanka was the keynote speaker. This day highlights the importance of practicing techniques that regulate yourself.
Mindfulness meditation
Mindfulness is about being fully present. Sit in a quiet space, close your eyes, and focus on your breathing. Acknowledge thoughts without judgment and let them pass. This method helps reduce stress and improves focus.
Visualisation
Guided meditation uses imagery to create a sense of calm. Listen to an audio guide or watch a video that leads you to imagine serene landscapes, such as beaches or forests. This practice enhances relaxation and fosters positivity.
Chanting
Repeating a mantra, such as “Om” or a positive affirmation, helps focus the mind and block distractions. Choose a word or phrase that resonates with you and silently chant it during your meditation session.
Walking meditation
For those who struggle to sit still, walking meditation is ideal. Walk slowly in a quiet place, focusing on each step and your surroundings. This practice grounds you in the present moment while promoting mindfulness.
Scan yourself through meditation
This technique involves mentally scanning your body from head to toe, observing sensations and releasing tension. It’s a great way to connect with your physical and emotional state while promoting relaxation.
