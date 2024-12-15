$1,000 Gold Tea: Does This Luxurious Trend At Boho Cafe In Dubai Interest You?

When it comes to a cup of masala chai, most people are accustomed to paying a modest sum—10 to 30 rupees, or maybe a bit more at a high-end café. But in Dubai, a new trend is turning heads, where tea lovers are shelling out the equivalent of ₹1 lakh (around 5,000 AED) for a cup of Gold Karak Tea. Served in pure silver teacups, topped with 24-carat gold leaf, this luxurious beverage has captured the imagination of Dubai’s elite.

The brainchild of Indian-origin Sucheta Sharma, Boho Cafe opened in Dubai’s Emirates Financial Towers last month. The café quickly gained attention for its extravagant offerings, including gold-dusted croissants and tea served with gold leaf. According to Sharma, the café was designed with a dual-menu concept, catering to both affordable street food lovers and those looking to indulge in high-end luxuries.

Gold Karak Tea served at Boho Cafe, Dubai. Image credit: IG

“We wanted to create something extraordinary for those seeking indulgence while also serving the wider community,” Sharma shared with Khaleej Times. The café’s Gold Karak Tea is priced at 5,000 AED, a steep price tag that includes not only the lavish tea but also a gold-dusted croissant and silverware that customers can take home as keepsakes.

For those who wish to sample the opulence of gold tea without the hefty price, there’s an alternative: the same tea served in regular cups without the silverware for 150 AED (around ₹3,500). This more affordable option allows customers to enjoy the taste of luxury without breaking the bank.