Published 15:35 IST, December 15th 2024
$1,000 Gold Tea: Does This Luxurious Trend At Boho Cafe In Dubai Interest You?
Gold tea, a luxurious take to this Indian luxurious beverage has captured the imagination of Dubai’s high net worth individuals.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
When it comes to a cup of masala chai, most people are accustomed to paying a modest sum—10 to 30 rupees, or maybe a bit more at a high-end café. But in Dubai, a new trend is turning heads, where tea lovers are shelling out the equivalent of ₹1 lakh (around 5,000 AED) for a cup of Gold Karak Tea. Served in pure silver teacups, topped with 24-carat gold leaf, this luxurious beverage has captured the imagination of Dubai’s elite.
The brainchild of Indian-origin Sucheta Sharma, Boho Cafe opened in Dubai’s Emirates Financial Towers last month. The café quickly gained attention for its extravagant offerings, including gold-dusted croissants and tea served with gold leaf. According to Sharma, the café was designed with a dual-menu concept, catering to both affordable street food lovers and those looking to indulge in high-end luxuries.
“We wanted to create something extraordinary for those seeking indulgence while also serving the wider community,” Sharma shared with Khaleej Times. The café’s Gold Karak Tea is priced at 5,000 AED, a steep price tag that includes not only the lavish tea but also a gold-dusted croissant and silverware that customers can take home as keepsakes.
For those who wish to sample the opulence of gold tea without the hefty price, there’s an alternative: the same tea served in regular cups without the silverware for 150 AED (around ₹3,500). This more affordable option allows customers to enjoy the taste of luxury without breaking the bank.
Whether you're in the mood for something indulgent or just a simple cup of tea, Boho Cafe has found a way to blend traditional flavors with a touch of extravagance.
Updated 15:36 IST, December 15th 2024