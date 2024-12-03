3 Delightful Sattu Recipes For All Your Winter Woes + Inside Pics

The onset of winter brings with it unfavourable viral infections. While some illnesses are unavoidable, educating yourself on what to eat and following a basic lifestyle routine can help you manage your winter woes.

This season, try these three recipes curated with love, passion, and exploration, all featuring one common ingredient: Sattu.

What is Sattu?

Sattu is an Indian superfood known for its rich nutrient profile and protein-packed consistency. It has been a staple in Indian households for many years, especially during the winter season.

Sattu Recipes For All Winter Woes

Sattu Masala Chaas

(Sattu Masala Chaas. Image: Recipe credit: masalachilli.com)

Ingredients

1 cup is 250 ml, 1 tablespoon is 15 ml, 1 teaspoon is 5 ml

1 cup Thick Yogurt or Curd

2½ cups Water

2 tbsp Sattu Flour

½ cup Coriander leaves

¼ cup Mint Leaves

1 tsp Ginger finely chopped

1 tsp Roasted Jeera Powder / Bhuna Jeera Powder

Rock Salt or Kala Namak as per taste

Ice Cubes as required for serving

Instructions

In a bowl, add curd or yoghurt. Whisk well.

Now add sattu flour, roasted jeera (cumin) powder and rock salt or kala namak to taste.

In a mixer grinder jar, add ginger pieces, mint leaves, and coriander leaves. Grind it using a couple of spoons of water.

Add this mixture to the curd. Whisk well. Now add water and adjust the chaas consistency

Refrigerate this until further use or consume it immediately.

Notes

This Chaas stays fresh (under refrigeration) for 24 hours.

(Recipe credit: masalachilli.com)

Sattu Paratha

(Sattu Paratha. Image: archanaskitchen.com)

Ingredients for Dough

3 cups Whole Wheat Flour

1 cup Lukewarm Water

Ingredients for Stuffing

2 cups Roasted Gram Flour (Sattu Ka Atta)

2 Onions, finely chopped

3 Green Chillies, minced

6 cloves Garlic, minced

1 inch Ginger, finely chopped

2 teaspoon Kala jeera

3 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon Mustard oil

2 tablespoon Mango pickle, mashed

Ghee, or oil for frying the parathas

Instructions

To prepare a hot Sattu Ka Paratha Recipe (Stuffed Channa Dal Flour Paratha), bring all the ingredients together. Mix whole wheat flour and water, and knead in a mixing bowl to make a soft dough. A well-kneaded soft dough leads to softer parathas. Keep aside covered with a wet muslin cloth till you prepare the stuffing.

Mix together all the stuffing ingredients and if the mixture feels very dry, sprinkle a little warm water and mix well.

Distribute the dough into 10 balls and roll each ball a little, spread a little ghee/oil on it and place 2 tablespoons of filling in the middle, cover from all sides and roll the paratha 1/2 inch thick.

Distribute the dough into 10 balls and roll each ball a little, spread a little ghee/oil on it and place 2 tablespoons of filling in the middle, cover from all sides and roll the paratha 1/2 inch thick. Heat a tawa/ griddle and cook each side of the paratha until golden brown, add a few drops of ghee/oil while on the tawa.

Repeat the process for the rest of the parathas.

Serve these hot Sattu Ka Paratha with curd and pickle. When sided with baingan ka Bharta, Sattu ka Paratha makes a wholesome weeknight dinner.

(Recipe credit: archanaskitchen.com)

Sattu Peda

(Sattu Peda. Image credit: 2blissofbaking.com)

Ingredients

1 kg Sattu (roasted)

700 gm Bura Sugar

600 gm ghee melted

30 gm chopped dry-fruits (optional)

A few sheets of silver foil (optional)

Instructions

Sieve Sattu and powdered sugar together in a big Parat and mix it properly.

Now add hot melted ghee in it slowly and rub with your hands, So that all the three items get mixed properly.

Rub with palms and make it a smooth mix. You have to rub and press the mixture until it starts to hold the shape and gets the ability to bind well.

Add chopped dry fruits. Shape with hands to form ladoos. And decorate with silver leaves and dry fruits