Published 14:21 IST, December 3rd 2024
3 Delightful Sattu Recipes For All Your Winter Woes + Inside Pics
Sattu is an Indian superfood known for its rich nutrient profile and protein-packed consistency.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
The onset of winter brings with it unfavourable viral infections. While some illnesses are unavoidable, educating yourself on what to eat and following a basic lifestyle routine can help you manage your winter woes.
This season, try these three recipes curated with love, passion, and exploration, all featuring one common ingredient: Sattu.
What is Sattu?
Sattu is an Indian superfood known for its rich nutrient profile and protein-packed consistency. It has been a staple in Indian households for many years, especially during the winter season.
Sattu Recipes For All Winter Woes
Sattu Masala Chaas
Ingredients
- 1 cup is 250 ml, 1 tablespoon is 15 ml, 1 teaspoon is 5 ml
- 1 cup Thick Yogurt or Curd
- 2½ cups Water
- 2 tbsp Sattu Flour
- ½ cup Coriander leaves
- ¼ cup Mint Leaves
- 1 tsp Ginger finely chopped
- 1 tsp Roasted Jeera Powder / Bhuna Jeera Powder
- Rock Salt or Kala Namak as per taste
- Ice Cubes as required for serving
Instructions
- In a bowl, add curd or yoghurt. Whisk well.
- Now add sattu flour, roasted jeera (cumin) powder and rock salt or kala namak to taste.
- In a mixer grinder jar, add ginger pieces, mint leaves, and coriander leaves. Grind it using a couple of spoons of water.
- Add this mixture to the curd. Whisk well. Now add water and adjust the chaas consistency
- Refrigerate this until further use or consume it immediately.
Notes
- This Chaas stays fresh (under refrigeration) for 24 hours.
(Recipe credit: masalachilli.com)
Sattu Paratha
Ingredients for Dough
- 3 cups Whole Wheat Flour
- 1 cup Lukewarm Water
Ingredients for Stuffing
- 2 cups Roasted Gram Flour (Sattu Ka Atta)
- 2 Onions, finely chopped
- 3 Green Chillies, minced
- 6 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 inch Ginger, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoon Kala jeera
- 3 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Mustard oil
- 2 tablespoon Mango pickle, mashed
- Ghee, or oil for frying the parathas
Instructions
- To prepare a hot Sattu Ka Paratha Recipe (Stuffed Channa Dal Flour Paratha), bring all the ingredients together. Mix whole wheat flour and water, and knead in a mixing bowl to make a soft dough. A well-kneaded soft dough leads to softer parathas. Keep aside covered with a wet muslin cloth till you prepare the stuffing.
- Mix together all the stuffing ingredients and if the mixture feels very dry, sprinkle a little warm water and mix well.
Distribute the dough into 10 balls and roll each ball a little, spread a little ghee/oil on it and place 2 tablespoons of filling in the middle, cover from all sides and roll the paratha 1/2 inch thick.
- Heat a tawa/ griddle and cook each side of the paratha until golden brown, add a few drops of ghee/oil while on the tawa.
- Repeat the process for the rest of the parathas.
- Serve these hot Sattu Ka Paratha with curd and pickle. When sided with baingan ka Bharta, Sattu ka Paratha makes a wholesome weeknight dinner.
(Recipe credit: archanaskitchen.com)
Sattu Peda
Ingredients
1 kg Sattu (roasted)
700 gm Bura Sugar
600 gm ghee melted
30 gm chopped dry-fruits (optional)
A few sheets of silver foil (optional)
Instructions
- Sieve Sattu and powdered sugar together in a big Parat and mix it properly.
- Now add hot melted ghee in it slowly and rub with your hands, So that all the three items get mixed properly.
- Rub with palms and make it a smooth mix. You have to rub and press the mixture until it starts to hold the shape and gets the ability to bind well.
- Add chopped dry fruits. Shape with hands to form ladoos. And decorate with silver leaves and dry fruits
(Recipe credit: 2blissofbaking.com)
