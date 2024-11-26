Published 16:15 IST, November 26th 2024
‘Ambani Laddu’ Goes Viral Surpassing 32 Million Views, Netizens Are Loving It!
The dessert’s lavish recipe and unique presentation have captivated food enthusiasts, making it the latest sensation on social media.
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ambani Laddu | Image: Screengrab/Instagram
A new dessert craze is sweeping Instagram, garnering over 32 million views, the Ambani Laddu, named for its use of luxurious ingredients. This opulent treat is crafted with premium nuts like almonds, cashews, pistachios, and more, embodying indulgence in every bite.
The viral video was shared by food content creator Ishika Sahu, who captioned it with instructions on how to prepare this trending Ambani Laddu. The dessert’s lavish recipe and unique presentation have captivated food enthusiasts, making it the latest sensation on social media.
The Ambani Laddu
Ingredient to make ‘Ambani Laddu’
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Pistachios
- Seedless Dates
- Dried apricots
- Figs
- Sunflower or sesame seeds
Direction to make ‘Ambani Laddu’
- Fry almond and cashew on medium flame until it smells light.
- Put pistachio in it and fry for 2-3 minutes.
- When the almonds turn light golden, take them out on the plate. Almonds are lightened at the end of frying and easy to mix.
- Turn off the stove and spread dates, apricots and figs on hot tawe. Ensure to check larvae or worms in them first and remove date seeds. I've used apricots without odour, so their colour is faded.
- Cool it all down. If using seeds, fry them until they smell in the same pan. Put them aside.
- Divide the mixture into 10 to 12 parts. Slowly make the balls.
