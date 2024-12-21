Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:36 IST, December 21st 2024

One Last Bite Of Cucumber Base Recipe To Wrap Up 2024

For one last hurrah before the year ends, here’s a refreshing cucumber rice recipe perfect for a light and satisfying meal.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cucumber Rice Recipe/Rep Pic | Image: Pexels

How much cucumber is too much? After cucumber salad took the world by storm this year, this fruit-vegetable hybrid has remained in the spotlight. Even as the year comes to a close, are we done with cucumbers? Definitely not!

For one last hurrah before the year ends, here’s a refreshing cucumber rice recipe perfect for a light and satisfying meal.

Ingredients

Cool rice---

  • 3 cups cooked rice
  • 1/4 tsp sesame oil

Temper---

  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
  • 1 tbsp urad dal
  • Curry leaves few
  • 1 tbsp chana dal

Cucumber rice---

  • 1/2 tsp ginger
  • 2 Green chilli
  • 1/2 tsp asafoetida
  • 1 cup coconut
  • 1 +1/2 cup baby cucumber grated lengthwise
  • Required salt
  • Coriander leaves few
  • 1/4 tsp lemon juice
Cucumber rice recipe. Rep Pic. Image: Pexels

Direction

  • First, add cooked rice and sesame oil to a wide plate; cool completely
  • Add oil to a wide heavy bottomed pan and heat on medium same
  • Furthermore, add cashews and peanuts; mix well and roast till they start to change colour
  • Add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and curry leaves; splutter
  • Furthermore add ginger, green chilli, and asafoetida; mix well and roast
  • Add coconut; mix well and saute for 1 minute till moisture evaporates and slightly changes colour
  • Furthermore, add cucumber; mix well and saute for 1+1/2 minutes
  • Add rice; give a quick mix
  • Furthermore, add salt; mix well and cook for 1 minute
  • Turn off the stove
  • Finally, sprinkle coriander leaves and lemon juice; mix well

(Recipe credit: traditionallymodernfood.com)

Updated 22:36 IST, December 21st 2024

Recommended

India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News
KL Rahul Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Critical Boxing Day Test Match
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.