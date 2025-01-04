Delightful Gur Halwa Recipe To Sweeten Your Lohri Celebrations

Lohri is a colorful harvest festival that falls every year on January 13, primarily celebrated in the state of Punjab.

Apart from Punjab, Lohri is also observed in parts of India such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Due to migration and cultural exchanges, the festival has crossed borders and holds great significance for Punjabi communities around the world. It is grandly celebrated in countries like the UK, the USA, and Canada, where Punjabi communities have a strong presence.

On this day, people celebrate with great enthusiasm, preparing delicious meals that contribute to the festive spirit. One such sweet treat is Gur Halwa, which adds warmth and joy to the celebrations.

As we approach this vibrant festival, it’s the perfect time to gather our ingredients and make the beloved traditional delight, Gur Halwa, for an elevated Lohri celebration.

Ingredients

1 cup Jaggery

1/2 cup Semolina

2 cups Water

50 gm Ghee

Cashews

Raisins

3 no Cardamom

Almonds

Pistachios

Method:

Dissolve the jaggery in water and bring it to a boil.

But if you want your halwa to be sweet, you can add some more of the jaggery.

Once the jaggery is completely dissolved, turn off the stove and keep it aside.

In a pan, heat up some ghee and roast cashews and raisins till they become golden in colour.

Transfer the roasted cashews and raisins to another plate.

Now roast the semolina in the same pan till they become golden in colour.

Strain the jaggery to the pan.

Close the lid and cook the semolina on low flame.

You can grind the cardamom pods in the meanwhile.

After about 10 minutes check if the semolina is cooked. The semolina should be cooked perfectly without any water left out.

Add 2-3 teaspoons of ghee and add the cardamom powder to the halwa. You can add some ghee if you would prefer it.

Garnish it with almonds and pistachios, but this step is optional.

Gur ka Halwa is now ready to serve.