Published 22:53 IST, January 4th 2025
Elevate Your Treat Game, Vegan Millionaire Shortbread Recipe Guide Everyone’s Raving About
Million dollar recipe to give you an ultimate treat for guilt-free luxury.
- Lifestyle News

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Vegan Millionaire Shortbread. | Image: Pexels
Looking for a rich, indulgent, and completely plant-based shortbread? Here’s a Vegan Millionaire Shortbread recipe to give you an ultimate treat for guilt-free luxury.
Ingredients
Shortbread---
- ¾ C all-purpose flour
- ⅓ C light brown sugar packed
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ⅓ C salted vegan butter cold and cubed
Caramel filling---
- 1 C canned coconut cream
- ½ C salted vegan butter
- ½ C light brown sugar packed
- ¼ C granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
Chocolate ganache---
- 1 C semi-sweet chocolate chips or chopped baking chocolate
- ⅓ C canned coconut cream
- ¾ teaspoon flaked sea salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line an 8 by 8-inch square metal baking with parchment paper. Cut 2 strips that are 8-inches wide and criss cross them in the pan so all sides are covered and there is some overhang to help lift the finished bars out of the pan.
- To make the shortbread, in a large mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, and salt with your hand. Add cold and cubed butter and use your hands to pinch together the butter and dry ingredients until damp and crumbly. It should easily pinch together with no dry ingredients visible. Press into a compact even layer into the pan. Poke holes with fork prongs along the surface. Bake for 12 minutes until the edges are golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack.
- To make the caramel, in a saucepan combine coconut cream, vegan butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar over medium heat. Stir until everything is melted and well combined. Attach a candy thermometer, stop stirring, and heat until it reaches 230°F, about 14 minutes. Once the temperature is reached, turn off the heat and stir in vanilla extract and sea salt. Continue stirring to help cool caramel for about 5 minutes, it will start to thicken. It should be thick but pourable and you can pour it over the cooled shortbread crust. Even it out with a spatula and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- Once chilled, make the chocolate ganache. Place chocolate chips and coconut cream in a heat-proof mixing bowl, and set the bowl over a saucepan with a bit of boiling water in it. The water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Stir with a spatula to combine until smooth and entirely melted, about 6 to 7 minutes. Pour over the caramel layer and spread out to the edges and corners in an even layer with an offset spatula. Sprinkle with Maldon flaked salt.
- Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before slicing and serving.
(Recipe credit: hotforfoodblog.com)
