Published 16:07 IST, January 24th 2025

Enjoy Cake But Not A Fan Of Frosting? Try This Eggless Vanilla Teacake

Perfectly light and flavourful, this teacake promises to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling full and content.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Vanilla Teacake | Image: gayathriscookspot.com

Do you love cake but aren’t too fond of cream and frosting? In recent times, frosting has become more about decoration than flavour, especially for adults or those with dietary restrictions.

However, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on the joy of indulging in a soft, spongy cake crafted with care. For those looking to celebrate a meaningful day without the fuss of heavy toppings, we bring you a complete guide to preparing a delicious eggless vanilla teacake.

Perfectly light and flavourful, this teacake promises to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling full and content. Check recipe…

Photo: gayathriscookspot.com

Ingredients

  • Maida - 180 gm / 1 1/3 cup
  • Baking Powder-1 tsp
  • Baking Soda - 1/2 tsp
  • Brown Sugar - 150 gm/ 3/4 cup
  • ml Melted Butter/ Coconut Oil - 50/ 1/4 cup
  • Milk - 150 ml/ 3/4 cup
  • Curd/ Yogurt - 100 ml/ 1/2 cup
  • Vanilla Essence
  • Tutti Frutti / Glazed Cherries - 50 gm

Instructions

  • Preheat the pressure cooker/heavy-bottomed pan on the medium-low flame on the small burner for 15-20 minutes. If baking in another ven, preheat it to 180°C.
  • Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda.
  • Add the melted butter, milk, curd, and vanilla essence and mix to form a thick batter.
  • Coat the glazed cherries or tutti frutti with some flour and add it to batter reserving a few to top the cake.
  • Mix well and transfer to a 7" cake tin which is greased and lined.
  • Sprinkle the remaining cherries on top and bake in the preheated pan/ cooker/ oven for 35-40 minutes.
  • Check with a toothpick and if it comes out clean, remove it onto a wire rack.
  • Loosen the sides of the tin from the cake and transfer it to the wire rack.
  • Once it is completely cool, slice and serve it.

(Recipe credit: gayathriscookspot.com)

Updated 16:07 IST, January 24th 2025

