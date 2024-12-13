Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:54 IST, December 13th 2024

How Would A Broccoli Soup Without Cream Taste? Try Recipe

This wholesome recipe relies solely on vegetables, making it a nutritious choice to keep you cozy and nourished during the chilly winter days.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Broccoli soup | Image: Pexels

With the onset of the winter season comes the inevitable wave of viral fevers and cold-related ailments. However, by taking a few simple precautions such as staying healthy, wearing warm layers, and maintaining a balanced diet, you can safeguard yourself from the season’s challenges.

To help you stay warm and boost your immunity, here’s a quick and easy recipe for a lighter version of broccoli soup without cream. This wholesome recipe relies solely on vegetables, making it a nutritious choice to keep you cozy and nourished during the chilly winter days.

Ingredients To Make Broccoli Soup Without Cream

  • 1 tablespoon Oil
  • 1 teaspoon chopped Garlic
  • 1 medium Onion sliced
  • 1 large head of Broccoli cut into florets
  • 2 medium Potatoes peeled and cut into cubes
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 2 cups Water
  • 1 cup Milk
  • 1/2 cup Broccoli Florets extra
  • 1/4 cup diced Carrots extra
  • 1/4 cup grated Cheddar Cheese

Instructions To Prepare Broccoli Soup Without Cream

  • Heat oil in a pot and saute garlic and onions till the onions are translucent.
  • Add broccoli, potatoes, salt and water and bring this to a boil. Once this comes to a roaring boil, reduce the flame and simmer for 15-20 minutes till the broccoli and potatoes are fork-tender.
  • Let the mixture cool and blend this with milk till the soup is creamy and well blended.
  • Pour this back into the pot and add broccoli florets and carrots if using. Simmer this for 5-10 minutes, mix in the grated cheddar and turn off the flame. Serve hot.

(Recipe Credit: myfoodstory.com)

Updated 22:54 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.