How Would A Broccoli Soup Without Cream Taste? Try Recipe
This wholesome recipe relies solely on vegetables, making it a nutritious choice to keep you cozy and nourished during the chilly winter days.
Broccoli soup | Image: Pexels
With the onset of the winter season comes the inevitable wave of viral fevers and cold-related ailments. However, by taking a few simple precautions such as staying healthy, wearing warm layers, and maintaining a balanced diet, you can safeguard yourself from the season’s challenges.
To help you stay warm and boost your immunity, here’s a quick and easy recipe for a lighter version of broccoli soup without cream. This wholesome recipe relies solely on vegetables, making it a nutritious choice to keep you cozy and nourished during the chilly winter days.
Ingredients To Make Broccoli Soup Without Cream
- 1 tablespoon Oil
- 1 teaspoon chopped Garlic
- 1 medium Onion sliced
- 1 large head of Broccoli cut into florets
- 2 medium Potatoes peeled and cut into cubes
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 2 cups Water
- 1 cup Milk
- 1/2 cup Broccoli Florets extra
- 1/4 cup diced Carrots extra
- 1/4 cup grated Cheddar Cheese
Instructions To Prepare Broccoli Soup Without Cream
- Heat oil in a pot and saute garlic and onions till the onions are translucent.
- Add broccoli, potatoes, salt and water and bring this to a boil. Once this comes to a roaring boil, reduce the flame and simmer for 15-20 minutes till the broccoli and potatoes are fork-tender.
- Let the mixture cool and blend this with milk till the soup is creamy and well blended.
- Pour this back into the pot and add broccoli florets and carrots if using. Simmer this for 5-10 minutes, mix in the grated cheddar and turn off the flame. Serve hot.
(Recipe Credit: myfoodstory.com)
