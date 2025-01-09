Published 23:28 IST, January 9th 2025
Makar Sankranti 2025: Easy Way To Make Til Ladoo
To mark the beginning of new season, try this easy recipe to create a delightful treat and share a bundle of love and care with your family, friends.
Till Ladoo | Image: Unsplash
The much-awaited festival of flying kites and celebrating community, while caring for the livestock after a hard-working season in the fields, is upon us. This year, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14. There’s no better way to boost your immunity and health than by indulging in the sweetness of Til Ladoo.
Ingredients
- ½ cup white sesame seeds / ellu / til
- ½ cup black sesame seeds / ellu / til
- 1 cup jaggery
- ¼ cup water
- 2 tbsp peanuts roasted & crushed
- 2 tbsp cashews chopped
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
Instructions
- Firstly, in a pan dry roast ½ cup white sesame seeds and ½ cup black sesame seeds.
- Further in a pan take 1 cup jaggery and ¼ cup water.
- Keeping the flame on low stir well and dissolve jaggery.
- Further boil the jaggery syrup for 5 minutes.
- Now drop the jaggery syrup into a bowl of water and try to make a ball.
- Turn off the flame and add roasted sesame seeds.
- Also add 2 tbsp peanuts, 2 tbsp cashews and ½ tsp cardamom powder.
- Combine well making sure everything combines well.
- Now allow to cool for 5 minutes or till the mixture thickens.
- Grease hand with little ghee and prepare balls of size of your choice.
- Finally, serve til ladoo or store in a airtight container and enjoy for a month.
(Recipe credit: hebbarskitchen.com)
