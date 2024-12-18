Published 21:36 IST, December 18th 2024
Master The Art Of Making Kanji: India’s Most Searched Recipe Of 2024
This probiotic powerhouse boosts your Vitamin C intake along with essential nutrients and minerals to help you combat winter ailments.
How to make Kanji drink at home? | Image: Pexels
If you’re tired of the same old recipes and have been seeking an alternative drink you should try this Kanji recipe, which has been one of India's most searched recipes of 2024, according to Google.
Check it out...
Ingredients
- 5 to 6 carrots - medium-sized
- 2 beetroots - small-sized
- 8 cups water - approx 2 litres of water, boiled
- 2 teaspoons red chilli powder or cayenne pepper - add as needed
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds or 1 tablespoon black mustard seeds
- 1 tablespoon black salt, regular salt or pink salt, add as needed
Instructions
- Rinse and then peel the carrots and beetroot.
- Note that you can use orange carrots if you do not have red carrots. If you are not a fan of beets, skip them and swap with 1 more medium-sized carrot.
- Chop into 1.5 to 2-inch long sticks or batons. First, boil water and let it cool at room temperature. Cover the pan when the water cools.
- In clean ceramic or glass jars with a wide mouth, add the carrots, beets, ground yellow mustard powder, black salt, pink salt or regular salt and red chilli powder or cayenne.
- Mix all the ingredients with a clean dry spoon.
- Cover loosely with a lid or secure and tie a muslin cloth/cheese cloth on the top of the jar or bottle. Keep the jars in the sun for 2 to 3 days or up to 4 to 5 days depending on the sunlight in your area.
- For intense and strong sunlight, about 1 to 2 days is good enough for fermentation. When there are cloudy days and less sunlight, 4 to 5 days will work. But do ensure that your kanji drink is fermented well. Do not keep it so long that will make your drink fermented.
- Stir with a wooden spoon or shake the jar every day.
- When the kanji tastes sour, it means the drink is fermented.
- Serve carrot kanji straightway or refrigerate. It stays good in the fridge for about 4 to 5 days.
- You could add a few ice cubes while serving or refrigerate to make it cold before serving.
- Drink the kanji before meals or anytime during the day. Serve the fermented carrot and beet sticks as a pickle condiment with any Indian main course.
- The sour-tangy carrots and beets can be included in a salad or added as toppings to your wraps, burgers or sandwiches.
(Recipe credit: Dassana Amit/vegrecipesofindia.com)
