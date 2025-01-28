Published 16:24 IST, January 28th 2025
Master The Iconic Kesari Bhaat This Basant Panchami With Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Special Recipe
Try out this easy recipe for the much anticipated celebration of the year.
Kesar Bhaat | Image: Screen grab/YouTube
Basant Panchami falls on February 2nd this year, and what better way to celebrate the day than with a traditional dish that has been a part of the festival for years?
Check out this easy recipe by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, which you can whip up in just a few minutes without any hassle.
Ingredients
- Saffron threads, soaked in 1 tablespoon water +
- 11/2 cups Basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained
- 2 tablespoons Ghee
- 1 tablespo to sprinkle Raisins
- 1 tablespo to sprinkle Cashewnuts, chopped
- 3/4 cup Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon Green cardamom powder
Method
- Heat ghee in a non-stick pan, add raisins and cashewnuts and sauté till raisins become plump and nuts become light golden. Drain on a plate and set aside.
- Add rice to the ghee remaining in the pan and saute for 1-2 minutes. Add saffron water and mix well. Add 3 cups water, mix, cover and cook for 10-12 minutes.
- Add saffron water and mix well. Add sugar and mix well. Add green cardamom powder, mix, cover and continue to cook till all the water has been absorbed and the rice is done.
- Transfer onto a serving plate, garnish with fried raisins and cashewnuts and few saffron threads and serve hot.
(Recipe credit: sanjeevkapoor)
