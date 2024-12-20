Nutritionist Slams Ranveer Singh’s Protein Food Brand, Raises Alarm Over Shocking Ingredients

For fitness enthusiasts or those on a weight loss journey, the importance of protein in building muscles and supporting fitness goals is undeniable. However, balancing demanding jobs and personal responsibilities often makes it challenging to meet our body’s nutritional requirements. Neglecting these needs can have serious consequences, but taking shortcuts with unhealthy protein options might be even more harmful.

Certified fitness and nutrition coach Shitija recently took to Instagram to warn her followers about misleading marketing in the health food industry. Sharing a video with a blurred image resembling Ranveer Singh with a snack bar, she highlighted the risks of blindly trusting celebrity-endorsed products.

In her caption, Shitija wrote, “Think twice before you snack! Not all ‘healthy’ snacks are created equal. Those protein bars and trendy health foods? They’re often packed with hidden ingredients that could be harming your body—even the ones your favourite celebrity swear by."

She urged her followers to make informed choices and shared practical tips, including:

Read nutrition labels

Understand ingredient lists

Make informed dietary choices

While Shitija didn’t directly name any celebrity or brand, her cautionary post raised eyebrows, especially with the blurred image hinting at Ranveer Singh’s protein food brand.