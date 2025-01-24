Published 13:54 IST, January 24th 2025
Republic Day 2025: How To Make Shilpa Shetty’s Style Tricolour Dhokla At Home + Easy Recipe Inside
Shilpa, known for her love of delicious food and commitment to a strict diet on her fitness journey, shares a recipe rich in nutritional value. Check Out......
Republic Day 2025: India is set to celebrate the much-anticipated 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. As we prepare for the occasion by hoisting the Indian flag at home, attending a parade, and reflecting on our nation’s history, let’s explore ways to enhance the day with traditional treats.
To amplify the Republic Day spirit in 2025, we’ve curated a special recipe for the Gujarati delicacy, Dhokla, inspired by actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra. In the past, actress Shilpa shared a video with her 3 million YouTube followers, impressing fans with her effortless technique and skill in preparing this dish.
Known for her love of flavourful food and her dedication to maintaining a balanced diet, Shilpa’s recipe is packed with nutritional goodness, offering a guilt-free indulgence. Check out the recipe…
Ingredients
- 1 cup split black gram
- ½ cup soaked rice
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup yogurt
- 1 tsp ginger and green chilli paste
- ½ tsp fruit salt
- Salt as per taste
- ½ carrot grated
- ½ cup green peas mashed
For seasoning
- 1 tsp ghee
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- Pinch of Asafoetida
- 8-10 curry leaves
- 2-3 dried red chillies
For garnish
- Roasted sesame seeds
Directions
- Blend until it forms a smooth paste
- Once it is blended well transfer the paste into a bowl
- Add 1 cup of yogurt and mix it well
- Cover the mixture and keep it aside for five hours in a warm area to let it ferment
- Grease a round thali with oil, add mixture, and keep it in a steamer for 6 minutes
- Add a layer of ½ cup grated carrot and green peas mashed on both edges and steam it for 3 minutes
- Prepare Tadka on another pan and add the seasoning in the center of the ready dhokla
- Garnish with roasted sesame seeds and assemble the plate with chutneys
