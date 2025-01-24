Republic Day 2025: How To Make Shilpa Shetty’s Style Tricolour Dhokla At Home + Easy Recipe Inside

Republic Day 2025: India is set to celebrate the much-anticipated 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. As we prepare for the occasion by hoisting the Indian flag at home, attending a parade, and reflecting on our nation’s history, let’s explore ways to enhance the day with traditional treats.

To amplify the Republic Day spirit in 2025, we’ve curated a special recipe for the Gujarati delicacy, Dhokla, inspired by actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra. In the past, actress Shilpa shared a video with her 3 million YouTube followers, impressing fans with her effortless technique and skill in preparing this dish.

Known for her love of flavourful food and her dedication to maintaining a balanced diet, Shilpa’s recipe is packed with nutritional goodness, offering a guilt-free indulgence. Check out the recipe…

Ingredients

1 cup split black gram

½ cup soaked rice

½ cup water

1 cup yogurt

1 tsp ginger and green chilli paste

½ tsp fruit salt

Salt as per taste

½ carrot grated

½ cup green peas mashed

For seasoning

1 tsp ghee

1 tsp mustard seeds

Pinch of Asafoetida

8-10 curry leaves

2-3 dried red chillies

For garnish

Roasted sesame seeds

Directions