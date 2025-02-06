Published 18:01 IST, February 6th 2025
Take Your Snacking Game Up A Notch, Recreate Restaurant Style Korean Corn Dog At Home
Did your first bite leave you craving more? Here’s a recipe you can easily make at home just like the ones from your favourite restaurant.
Korean Corn Dog. | Image: Pexels
The Korean corn dog is a highly sought-after snack, widely available on the streets of Korea and other Asian countries.
While it has gained global popularity, this cheesy, sticky, and delicious treat originally emerged in Korea, quickly winning many hearts.
Ingredients
Other ingredient:
- 4 beef franks or sausage, rice cake, fish cake, cheese
- 4 to 8 slices cheese
- 1 russet potato
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 cups water
- 2 tbsp corn starch
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- Vegetable or canola oil for frying
For batter:
- 1 and 3/4 cups all-purpose flour spooned & leveled
- 1 cup warm water measured by volume (240 ml)
- 1 packet active dry yeast about 2 tsp
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
For condiments:
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Sugar
Instructions
To make the batter:
- Add sugar and yeast to warm water and let it sit for a few minutes, or until the yeast has dissolved and becomes slightly foamy.
- In a large, shallow container, mix together 1 and 3/4 cups flour and 1/2 tsp salt. Then mix in the yeast/water mixture until smooth. I recommend allowing this to rise overnight in the refrigerator, but you can also just let it rise at room temp for 1 hour. Refer to the photo for the consistency we are looking for before allowing it to rise.
Steps to skewer the hotdogs:
- Skewer the hotdogs on wooden chopsticks, then wrap the cheese around and place it seam side down on a tray. Put in the freezer for 20-30 minutes to harden so it holds its shape.
- *It depends on the brand of cheese, but sometimes they are not very malleable and may crack when you try to roll them. I recommend letting them come to room temp before wrapping, or you can microwave them for a few seconds.
- Take the batter out of the fridge at this time, so that it can rise a little more while the hotdogs are in the freezer.
For the potatoes:
- Dice a potato into small cubes, then boil in 3 cups of water and 1 tsp coarse salt for 3-4 minutes.
- Note: the potatoes need to be small enough that they will cook through when fried for about 5 minutes.
- Rinse the potatoes in an ice bath then dry them with paper towels.
- Add 1 tbsp cornstarch to the potatoes and toss until well coated.
- Dip the partially frozen skewers into the batter using a twisting motion to wrap around the skewer. You may need to use your fingers to spread it more evenly.
- Note: You don't want the batter to be too thick or thin. You need enough for the potatoes to stick, but you also don't want too much breading.
- Roll the battered skewer into the potatoes, then pack in panko bread crumbs. You will need to use your hands to firmly press everything together.
- Carefully drop the corn dog into oil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and fry for about 5 minutes in vegetable or canola oil.
- Remove from oil when it is golden brown and rest on a cooling rack.
- Add your choice of condiments- I like sugar, ketchup, and mustard.
(Recipe credit: stellanspice)
