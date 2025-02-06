Take Your Snacking Game Up A Notch, Recreate Restaurant Style Korean Corn Dog At Home

The Korean corn dog is a highly sought-after snack, widely available on the streets of Korea and other Asian countries.

While it has gained global popularity, this cheesy, sticky, and delicious treat originally emerged in Korea, quickly winning many hearts.

Did your first bite leave you craving more? Here’s a recipe you can easily make at home just like the ones from your favourite restaurant.

(Korean Corn Dog. Image: Pexels)

Ingredients

Other ingredient:

4 beef franks or sausage, rice cake, fish cake, cheese

4 to 8 slices cheese

1 russet potato

1 tsp salt

3 cups water

2 tbsp corn starch

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

Vegetable or canola oil for frying

For batter:

1 and 3/4 cups all-purpose flour spooned & leveled

1 cup warm water measured by volume (240 ml)

1 packet active dry yeast about 2 tsp

2 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

For condiments:

Ketchup

Mustard

Sugar

(Korean Corn Dog. Image: Pexels)



Instructions

To make the batter:

Add sugar and yeast to warm water and let it sit for a few minutes, or until the yeast has dissolved and becomes slightly foamy.

In a large, shallow container, mix together 1 and 3/4 cups flour and 1/2 tsp salt. Then mix in the yeast/water mixture until smooth. I recommend allowing this to rise overnight in the refrigerator, but you can also just let it rise at room temp for 1 hour. Refer to the photo for the consistency we are looking for before allowing it to rise.

Steps to skewer the hotdogs:

Skewer the hotdogs on wooden chopsticks, then wrap the cheese around and place it seam side down on a tray. Put in the freezer for 20-30 minutes to harden so it holds its shape.

*It depends on the brand of cheese, but sometimes they are not very malleable and may crack when you try to roll them. I recommend letting them come to room temp before wrapping, or you can microwave them for a few seconds.

Take the batter out of the fridge at this time, so that it can rise a little more while the hotdogs are in the freezer.

For the potatoes: