Thanksgiving Side Dish Reimagined: Potato Hokkaido Style Milk Rolls By Chef Kai Kani

The best time of the year is here! Thanksgiving is a celebration of togetherness, gratitude, and, of course, delicious food.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on November 28, and we’re all set to make the most of it.

As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s time to gather all the ingredients and prepare a memorable feast. With the perfect recipes in hand, let’s create a feast that everyone will remember.

Chef Kai Kani posted a video on Instagram which features an interesting Thanksgiving side. Check it out…

Potato Hokkaido-Style Milk Rolls recipe (makes 18 rolls)

Ingredients for the paste---

2 tb all-purpose flour

1/2 c whole milk

Ingredient for the Dough---

7 oz / 1/2 c russet potatoes, boiled and priced

3/4 c whole milk

3 tb brown sugar

2 3/4 tsp dry active yeast

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

3 3/4 c + 2 tb bread flour

1 tb + 1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tb diastatic malt powder (optional)

6 tb unsalted butter, cubed & softened

egg yolk wash, for brushing

brown butter

flaky salt

Recipe (Metric)

Ingredient for the paste---

20 g all-purpose flour

120 g whole milk

Ingredients for the dough---