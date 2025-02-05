Published 14:17 IST, February 5th 2025
Valentine's Day 2025: Impress Your Sweetheart With A Heart-Shaped Pizza In Six Simple Steps On February 14
Ensure to shower with immense love, dedication, and time in baking this delightful heart-shaped pizza for the love of your life.
Heart-shaped pizza. | Image: Pexels
A little thoughtful gesture goes a long way, and as we near Valentine's Day which falls on February 14, it's time to wear that apron and put together your ingredients to woo your sweetheart on this special occasion with your baking skills.
Stepping out of our comfort zone can be challenging, but showing up can flip situations with heartwarming memories.
So, this Valentine's Day dish out this delicious heart-shaped pizza just for the love of your life. Ensure to shower with immense love, dedication, and time in baking this delightful goodie.
Ingredients
For the herb pizza sauce:
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
For the pizza:
- 1 pound fully risen pizza dough
- Flour, for dusting the counter
- 10-12 large-diameter (about 1 1/2 inches) pepperoni slices
- 12 ounces low-moisture mozzarella, shredded (about 3 cups)
- Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 500˚F: If you’re using a pizza stone, preheat it in the oven so it gets nice and hot.
- Make the herb pizza sauce: In a medium bowl, stir together all of the herb pizza sauce ingredients until they’re combined. Set aside.
- Tip: You’ll have leftover sauce if you made yours from scratch, but it freezes well.
- Shape the pepperoni: Fold each pepperoni in half, then use a paring knife or kitchen scissors to cut an angle off near the top of the fold. Then trim around the edge to form the point of the heart. Save all of your pepperoni trimmings—you’ll use them!
- Shape the pizza dough: Roll out the pizza dough into a large circle, at least 12 inches in diameter, on a lightly floured surface. You have two options for shaping into a heart:
- Option 1: Use a dough scraper, kitchen scissors, or pizza cutter to carve a heart out of the dough. This results in a cleaner-looking heart, but you lose some dough.
- Option 2: Use your hands to shape the dough into a rough heart. You’ll keep more dough and have a thicker crust, but it’s hard to get a really well-defined heart this way.
- Top the pizza: Slide the shaped dough onto a pizza peel that’s dusted with flour. Spread 1/2 cup of the herb pizza sauce over the surface of the dough and top it with the reserved pepperoni trimmings. Sprinkle on a layer of shredded cheese, and the heart-shaped pepperoni slices.
- Tip: If you don’t have a pizza peel, you can assemble and bake the pizza on a large baking sheet greased with oil.
- Bake and serve: Slide the pizza onto the pizza stone using a pizza peel and bake the pizza on the pizza stone for 10-12 minutes until golden brown around the edges and melted in the center (a pizza baked on a baking sheet will take longer, about 14-15 minutes).
- Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Let the pizza cool briefly, slice it, and serve.
(Recipe credit: simplyrecipes)
