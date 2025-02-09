Chocolate Date 2025: Triple Chocolate Truffle Cake Recipe For Valentine's Week

As we celebrate Chocolate Day during the ongoing Valentine's Week, following Rose Day and Propose Day, it's time to indulge in the sweetness of love and affection. Today, we shower our loved ones with chocolates, symbolising love, joy and togetherness.

To make this day even more special, we've got a decadent treat for you - a rich, moist, and indulgent chocolate cake recipe that's sure to become your new favourite! With its fudgy yet light texture, topped with creamy chocolate buttercream and sprinkled with chocolate chips, this cake is a chocolate lover's dream come true.

Plus, you can easily make it as a sheet cake. So, go ahead and treat yourself and your loved ones to a slice (or two!) of chocolatey bliss.



Here's the recipe for Chocolate truffle cake

1 and 3/4 cups (219g) all-purpose flour (spooned & leveled)

3/4 cup (62g) unsweetened natural cocoa powder

1 and 3/4 cups (350g) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons espresso powder (optional)

1/2 cup (120ml) vegetable oil (or canola oil or melted coconut oil)

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup (240ml) buttermilk, at room temperature

1 cup (240ml) freshly brewed strong hot coffee (regular or decaf)

Chocolate Buttercream

1 and 1/4 cups (282g) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3 and 1/2 cups (420g) confectioners’ sugar

3/4 cup (65g) unsweetened cocoa powder (natural or dutch process)

3–5 Tablespoons (45-75ml) heavy cream (or half-and-half or milk), at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

optional for decoration: semi-sweet chocolate chips



Step 1: To prepare your cake pans, preheat your oven to 350°F (177°C). Then, grease two 9-inch pans, line the bottoms with parchment paper rounds, and grease the parchment paper for effortless cake release.



Step 2; To make the cake, start by whisking together the dry ingredients - flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and espresso powder (if using) - in a large bowl, then set aside. Next, using a mixer or whisk, combine the oil, eggs, and vanilla on medium-high speed until smooth.

Step 3: Combine the wet ingredients further by adding the buttermilk and mixing until smooth. Then, pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients, add the hot water or coffee, and gently whisk or beat on low speed until the batter is fully incorporated, resulting in a thin consistency.

Step 4: Evenly distribute the batter between the prepared pans. Bake for 23-26 minutes, checking for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center of each cake; they're done when the toothpick comes out clean. Note: Baking times may vary, so monitor your cakes closely.



(Note: that completely baked chocolate cakes may slightly sink in the center due to cocoa powder's structural limitations.)



Step 5: Take the cakes out of the oven and place them on a wire rack to cool completely, still in their pans.

Step 6: To make the buttercream, beat the butter with a mixer until creamy, about 2 minutes. Then, add the confectioners' sugar, cocoa powder, heavy cream, salt, and vanilla extract.



Step 7: Beat the mixture on low speed for 30 seconds, then switch to high speed and beat for 1 minute, being careful not to over-whip.

Step 8: Adjust the frosting's consistency by adding 1/4 cup more confectioners' sugar or cocoa powder if too thin, or 1-2 Tablespoons more cream if too thick. Taste and add another pinch of salt if needed.



Step 9: To assemble and frost, start by leveling the cooled cakes, if necessary, by slicing off a thin layer from the top using a large serrated knife to create a flat surface, then discard or reserve the excess for later use.



Step 10: To assemble the cake, place one layer on a cake stand or serving plate and spread a layer of frosting evenly over the top. Place the second layer on top and cover the entire cake with the remaining frosting, using an icing spatula and bench scraper for a smooth finish. Optionally, garnish with chocolate chips.



Step 11: Refrigerate the uncovered cake for 30-60 minutes to set its shape, then slice and serve. Alternatively, you can continue to chill the cake for up to 4-6 hours before serving. The cake can be enjoyed at room temperature or straight from the refrigerator.



Step12: Store leftover cake in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, tightly covered to maintain freshness. A cake carrier is a great option for storing and transporting the cake.