Published 18:13 IST, February 13th 2025
Valentine’s Day 2025: Simple Treats For Sweet Celebrations
Whether you are celebrating with your significant other or treating yourself, these quick and easy recipes will add a little magic to your day.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
×
Share
V’Day 2025 | Image: Pexels
Valentine’s Day 2025: No FOMO this Valentine’s Day because there’s no better reason to indulge in sweet treats and heartfelt gestures.
Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one or treating yourself, these quick and easy recipes will bring a touch of magic to your day.
From gooey brownies to frozen cheesecake bites, discover recipes that are sure to melt your heart.
Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Graham cracker crumbs (for coating)
Instructions:
- In a bowl, blend cream cheese, honey, and vanilla until smooth.
- Fold in chopped strawberries until evenly combined.
- Spoon the mixture into small silicone molds or an ice cube tray.
- Freeze for at least 2 hours until firm.
- Remove from molds, roll in graham cracker crumbs, and serve.
Mug Brownie for Two
Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 4 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1/8 tsp baking powder
- 3 tbsp milk
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
- Optional: Chocolate chips or a scoop of ice cream
Instructions:
- In a microwave-safe mug, combine all the dry ingredients.
- Add the milk, melted butter, and vanilla extract, and mix until smooth.
- Heat on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds in your microwave.
- If you want extra gooeyness, top with chocolate chips and microwave for an additional 10-15 seconds.
- Serve with a scoop of ice cream and enjoy.
(Recipes credit: Voltas Beko)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:41 IST, February 14th 2025