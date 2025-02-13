Valentine’s Day 2025: Simple Treats For Sweet Celebrations

Valentine’s Day 2025: No FOMO this Valentine’s Day because there’s no better reason to indulge in sweet treats and heartfelt gestures.

Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one or treating yourself, these quick and easy recipes will bring a touch of magic to your day.

From gooey brownies to frozen cheesecake bites, discover recipes that are sure to melt your heart.

Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake Bites



Ingredients:

1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Graham cracker crumbs (for coating)

Instructions:

In a bowl, blend cream cheese, honey, and vanilla until smooth.

Fold in chopped strawberries until evenly combined.

Spoon the mixture into small silicone molds or an ice cube tray.

Freeze for at least 2 hours until firm.

Remove from molds, roll in graham cracker crumbs, and serve.

Mug Brownie for Two

Mug Brownie For Two

Ingredients:

4 tbsp all-purpose flour

4 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1/8 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp milk

2 tbsp melted butter

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Optional: Chocolate chips or a scoop of ice cream

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe mug, combine all the dry ingredients.

Add the milk, melted butter, and vanilla extract, and mix until smooth.

Heat on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds in your microwave.

If you want extra gooeyness, top with chocolate chips and microwave for an additional 10-15 seconds.

Serve with a scoop of ice cream and enjoy.

(Recipes credit: Voltas Beko)