Published 23:48 IST, December 18th 2024
Whip Up This Festive Jam For Sweet Christmas Celebrations
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Christmas Jam Recipe. | Image: Pexels
Christmas is just around the corner, and the festive cheer is building up with less than a week to go. To make your celebrations brighter and more delightful, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit with some exciting preparations.
From trying out festive recipes such as Christmas Jam to creating a magical atmosphere, there’s no better time to spread joy and create unforgettable memories this Christmas season.
Read more for a recipe to make Christmas Jam…
Ingredients
- 12 Oz Cranberries (fresh or frozen, thaw first if frozen)
- 1 Orange, peeled and sectioned
- 2 tsp Orange Zest, from the peel
- 16 Oz Fresh or frozen strawberries (thaw if you use frozen)
- 1/4 tsp Ground Cloves
- 1/4 tsp Ground Cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp Allspice
- 4 cups sugar, pure cane is best
- 1 - 1.75 Oz Package Powder Fruit Pectin
- 1/2 Cup Water
Instructions
- Wash jars, lids, and rings. Fill jars 2/3rds full of water and place in water-bath canner. Fill with water. Put the canner on the stove over medium-high heat to sterilize jars while you make the jam.
- Place lids in a small saucepan covered with water. Boil over medium-high heat while you make the jam. Set rings to the side, they don't need to be sterilized.
- Place cranberries and sectioned orange into a blender. You just want them coarsely chopped. My blender has a food chop option, and I use that.
- Add in the strawberries, orange zest and spices. Stir a bit in the blender to make sure they get mixed a little. Blend until everything is chopped fine. You don't want it pureed.
- Stir fruit mixture and water together in a 5 qt stock pot.
- Stir in fruit pectin and add your 1/2 teaspoon of butter (this reduces foaming).
- Bring the mixture to a rolling boil over high heat, and stir constantly.
- Add sugar to the mixture. Return to full rolling boil. Boil exactly 1 minute.
- Remove from heat. Using a metal spoon, skim off any foam.
- Immediately ladle hot jam into prepared jars. Leaving 1/4" headspace.
- Wipe rims and threads. Center lid. Place the ring on just one finger tight. Place jars back in the canner.
- When all the jars are filled, fill the canner with water until the jars are covered with 2".
- Cover canner. Bring to a boil. Process for 10 minutes.
- Turn off the heat. Uncover canner. Allow jars to sit for 5 minutes.
- Remove jars to a towel-lined counter and leave them undisturbed for 24 hours before checking the seal.
- Check for proper seal. If any didn't seal, place in the refrigerator and use within 2 weeks.
(Recipe credit: Danielle/The Rustic Elk)
