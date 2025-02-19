Why Is Bryan Johnson Opting For No-Red-Meat Diet? Biohacker Dishes Out Healthy Recipes

Bryan Johnson, after making headlines for exiting Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway and pointing out India's poor air quality index (AQI) during his recent visit, once again made headlines with his no-red-meat diet plan on social media.

In a recent post on X, the 47-year-old entrepreneur shared his diet plan for the coming days, notably excluding protein. The revelation left internet users questioning the rationale behind his protein-free diet.

For those curious about his approach, Biohacker Bryan Johnson shared three protein-free recipes on his X account. While many have criticized his decision to eliminate meat, others are intrigued by what he hopes to achieve through this dietary shift.

Bryan Johnson’s unconventional methods continue to spark debate among health and nutrition experts, further fueling discussions on the science behind longevity and biohacking.

Recipe follows

Blueprint Superfood Smoothie

½ cup strawberries

½ cup blueberries

¼ cup pomegranate arils

½ cup dark cherries, pitted

1 cup almond milk

1 tablespoon flax seeds

5-6 macadamia nuts

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon blueprint cacao

Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Apples and Carrots (Serves 4-6)

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed (about 4 cups)

2 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored, and diced

2 large carrots, peeled and chopped

1 teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon ginger powder

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons olive oil

Black Bean and Mushroom Bowl with Chickpea Rice (Serves 2-3)

1 cup black beans

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ medium onion, diced

1 cup oyster mushrooms, chopped

1 teaspoon umami seasoning

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup pickled red onions

1 cup fresh spinach

½ cup shredded carrots

½ cup sliced radish

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 ½ cups cooked chickpea rice

Who is Bryan Johnson?