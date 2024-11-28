Search icon
Published 22:46 IST, November 28th 2024

Grammy-Winning Pop Singer Dua Lipa Explores Mumbai In This Chic Black Attire

English singer Dua Lipa was captured exploring Mumbai's culinary scene with her partner ahead of her concert scheduled for November 30.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dua Lipa in Mumbai | Image: Dua Lipa

The singer, who's time and again captured attention of music aficionados with hits like One Kiss, and Scared To Be Lonely, will be headlining Zomato Feeding India concert.

Several videos of the global singing icon and her partner Callum Turner visiting a Bandra food joint went viral on social-media platforms this Thursday.

Dua Lipa's present partner Callum Robilliard Turner is a British-born actor, who has transitioned from modelling for brands like Next, and Reebok to acting in films like Think of England.

Callum Robilliard Turner, a British actor born in 1990, began his career as a fashion model, working for brands like Next and Reebok before transitioning to acting. He made his acting debut in the short student film Think of England (2010)

Dua Lipa spotted outside a Bandra food joint. Image credit: Instagram

What Dua Lipa chooses to don for a night-out in Mumbai?

In the clips, the Grammy-winning singer is seen exiting her car, accompanied by her bodyguards. She is then seen entering the eatery. Dua looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, turning heads as she stepped out for a night out in the city.

In one video, her bodyguard is seen saying, “Do not step in my way” to the photographers trying to capture the singer.

Earlier in the day, the singer was greeted by paparazi with chants of 'Dua Dua Dua... mein yaad rakhna'.

 

