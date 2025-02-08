Published 16:46 IST, February 8th 2025
Sneak Peak Into Gautam Adani's Youngest Son Jeet Adani's Wedding
Newly-wed Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Gautam Adani, has finally offered everyone a sneak-peak into his Gujarati styled wedding in Ahmedabad.
- Lifestyle News
- 1 min read
The youngest son of Gautam Adani, Jeet Adani, has finally posted pictures of his private wedding with Jaimin Shah. The Adani wedding held in Ahmedabad maintained limited access policy as only close friends and family members were seen at the event during which Gujarati rituals were observed.
Takin to x to post a few pictures with his bride, he tweeted, "Mr. and Mrs. Adani – To infinity and beyond!" The heartfelt message quickly garnered warm wishes from well-wishers and business leaders.
Jeet Adani's Wedding: A reflection of simplicity, and tradition
According to family insiders, the wedding was a simple yet elegant event, reflecting the family's values of humility and tradition. Only close relatives and friends were present, keeping the occasion personal and exclusive.
Many top personalities praised the way the Adani family conducted the private ceremony. Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, lauded the family’s grounded approach, stating, "Gautam Adani's son Jeet got married today in a small, private wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The family's simplicity, values, and humility shine through in this intimate celebration, setting an inspiring example of grace and grounded living."
Updated 16:46 IST, February 8th 2025