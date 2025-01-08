Search icon
  News /
  Science News /
  BREAKING: ISRO Postpones SpaDeX Docking Due To 'Excess Drift', Says Satellites Are Safe

Published 21:13 IST, January 8th 2025

BREAKING: ISRO Postpones SpaDeX Docking Due To ‘Excess Drift’, Says Satellites Are Safe

ISRO Postpones SpaDeX Docking Due To ‘Excess Drift’, Says Satellites Are Safe

Reported by: Digital Desk
ISRO Postpones SpaDeX Docking Due To ‘Excess Drift’, Says Satellites Are Safe | Image: ISRO

New Delhi: The The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) on Wednesday once again postponed SpaDeX docking due to excess drift. “While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe. Stay tuned for updates,” posted ISRO on X. 

Updated 21:19 IST, January 8th 2025

ISRO
