Massive Asteroid to Pass Earth on Tuesday | All You Need To Know

New Delhi, India: NASA is closely monitoring a massive asteroid named 447755 (2007 JX2), which is set to pass by Earth on Tuesday. Scientists have assured that while the asteroid is large and moving at high speed, it poses no threat to our planet.

Key Details:

- Size: The asteroid is approximately 1,300 feet in diameter, comparable to the size of a large stadium.

- Speed: It is traveling through space at an immense velocity of 44,000 km/h.

- Closest Approach: The asteroid will pass by Earth at 4:46 AM (IST) on Tuesday.

- Distance: At its closest, it will be 5.5 million kilometers away—more than 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. While this is considered close in space terms, it is a safe distance.

Despite posing no risk, NASA is keen to study 447755 (2007 JX2) due to its size and trajectory. Encounters with such large asteroids occur approximately once every 5 to 10 years, providing valuable opportunities for research.

How NASA Tracks Asteroids:

NASA employs its Asteroid Watch Dashboard to monitor an asteroid’s speed, direction, and proximity to Earth. This system helps scientists detect potential risks and ensure preparedness.