Sunita Williams Reports Unusual Smell on Space Station

New Delhi, India: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), led by Sunita Williams, experienced an unexpected incident involving the Russian Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft.

Upon opening the hatch of the newly docked resupply ship, Russian cosmonauts detected a strong, unfamiliar smell and observed small droplets, raising immediate safety concerns.

Described by NASA astronaut Don Pettit as similar to “spray paint,” the odour prompted quick isolation measures. The crew closed the hatch to contain the affected area and both NASA and Roscosmos activated air-scrubbing systems to purify the station’s atmosphere.

While the source of the smell remains under investigation, flight controllers confirmed that air quality had returned to normal levels by Sunday, November 24, ensuring there was no risk to the crew.

As a precaution, astronauts wore Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and advanced air quality sensors monitored the environment. The incident occrred shortly after Progress MS-29, which launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on November 21, successfully docked with the ISS's Poisk module. This spacecraft is part of a routine mission delivering essential supplies like food and fuel and will stay docked for six months before returning with waste materials.