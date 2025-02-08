Debate With Arnab: Is AAP Set For A Rout After 10 Years In Delhi?

With the Delhi election results just hours away, the political landscape is heating up. AAP, which has held power for a decade, faces tough competition amid speculation of a potential rout. Meanwhile, the party has leveled sensational allegations against the BJP, adding to the intense war of words. As the final countdown begins, the big question remains—will AAP retain its stronghold, or is Delhi set for a major political shift? The stage is set for a high-stakes electoral showdown. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders had accused BJP of trying to poach its candidates; in a latest development, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered a probe into these allegations. This comes ahead of the Delhi Polls Results 2025, which will be announced on Saturday. Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday ordered an anti corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations by AAP leaders that the BJP had attempted to poach its candidates, officials said. The direction to the chief secretary came in response to a representation by Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal to the LG's office. Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to poach 16 party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8. He alleged that the AAP candidates received offers from the BJP with the promise of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switched sides. ‘AAP Trying to Create Panic and Situation of Unrest’: Delhi BJP General Secy In a letter to the LG, Mittal said the allegations levelled by AAP leaders without any proof were a serious matter that required probe. AAP leaders are trying to create "panic and situation of unrest" in Delhi by spreading such "false and misleading information", he claimed.