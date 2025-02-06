VIDEO: Arnab's 3 Biggest Takeaways From The Delhi Poll Of Polls & The National Picture

The poll of polls in Delhi presents a clear picture: the BJP is on course to unseat the AAP, says Arnab. The numbers strongly indicate that Delhi’s voters have opted for change, signaling a shift in political sentiment. As seen in past elections, the margin of victory often widens in favor of the leading party, further solidifying BJP’s position. Meanwhile, the Congress continues to struggle, failing to make a significant impact and facing difficulty in even opening its account. The biggest takeaway from this electoral trend is that Arvind Kejriwal, who once enjoyed strong public backing, is losing his grip on Delhi’s electorate. His image as the people's leader has taken a hit, making it evident that the political landscape in the capital is undergoing a major transformation.