VIDEO: Arnab's Message To Sellout Journalists In India Who Were Funded By USAID-CIA Deep State

The debate over USAID-funded journalists in India has taken a controversial turn, with claims that these individuals may be using their journalistic platforms to collaborate with foreign powers and undermine the country's stability. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused such journalists of being "sellouts" who, under the guise of journalism, are allegedly receiving funding from USAID and possibly linked to the CIA's deep state operations. This has sparked intense discussions around the integrity of the media and its role in national security, raising concerns about the influence of foreign entities on Indian politics. The issue has become a flashpoint, as calls for transparency and accountability within the media landscape grow louder. Amid this storm, Republic Media’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has delivered a bold message, slamming these so-called journalists for their duplicity and questioning their commitment to the nation.