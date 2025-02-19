Big Breaking: Arnab Announces Republic Positive Influencers Program

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami today announced the launch of Republic's Positive Influencer Program, aimed at empowering young digital creators focused on meaningful content. The program will provide technical, financial, and organizational support to influencers in areas like governance, culture, and technology, fostering responsible digital storytelling for national impact. Announcing the program, Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, said, “We have the resources to support positive influencers in this country. As one of India’s top three news networks across TV and digital, reaching 480 million people, Republic now takes the responsibility to empower the next generation of digital voices.” “We have the resources to support positive influencers in this country. As one of India’s top three news networks across TV and digital, reaching 480 million people, Republic now takes the responsibility to empower the next generation of digital voices. Through this initiative, we are creating a strong ecosystem where talented and driven influencers will have access to the tools, knowledge, and support they need to make a real impact.