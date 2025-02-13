Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Arnab's Terse Takedown Of Verbal Pornography And Desperados Making Cheap, Vulgar Content
Published Feb 13, 2025 at 8:18 AM IST

Arnab's Terse Takedown Of Verbal Pornography And Desperados Making Cheap, Vulgar Content

The nation is in an uproar after shocking and perverse conversations aired on a so-called 'talk show,' crossing every line of decency. Public figures like Ranveer, Samay, and Apoorva have come under intense scrutiny, with their actions now facing the harsh spotlight. The panelists of India’s Got Latent are at the center of a full-scale investigation, as their involvement in promoting vulgar and inappropriate content is now undeniable. Despite their efforts to evade Republic’s cameras, the reality remains that these individuals have openly endorsed and spread filth. Arnab Goswami’s powerful takedown has ignited a nationwide conversation about media responsibility, ethical boundaries, and the disturbing influence of such content on public discourse. The case is rapidly becoming a symbol of how far the media and entertainment industry must go to restore decency and integrity in their narratives.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: