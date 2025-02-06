Search icon
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: 'Congress Will Put A Better Show In Delhi', Says Ratnakar Tripathi, Congress Leader
Published Feb 6, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST

VIDEO: 'Congress Will Put A Better Show In Delhi', Says Ratnakar Tripathi, Congress Leader

The Peoples’ Pulse exit poll predicts a massive victory for the BJP in Delhi election. The survey says that the saffron party may get somewhere between 51-60 seats, the AAP may be restricted to just 10-19 seats while the Congress may fail to open its account. In this gripping edition of Poll of Polls with Arnab, the focus is on the fierce three-way contest shaping Delhi's political landscape. Arnab Goswami dives deep into the ongoing battle between BJP, AAP, and the missing Congress variable, offering a comprehensive analysis of the factors at play. The discussion decodes the intricate dynamics of Delhi's triangular tussle, shedding light on the strategies, alliances, and challenges each party faces. With expert insights and compelling arguments, this episode promises to be an unmissable read for anyone looking to understand the pulse of Delhi's political race.

