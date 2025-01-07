Debate With Arnab: India Warns Pakistan, Condemns It For Bombing Afghanistan

India strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan, calling it an "unequivocal" violation and blaming Islamabad for shifting responsibility for its internal failures onto neighbors. The strikes reportedly targeted alleged terrorist hideouts but tragically resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, sparking outrage. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized the attacks, emphasizing that the loss of innocent lives cannot be justified under any circumstances. India reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability in the region while urging Pakistan to refrain from actions that exacerbate tensions. This incident highlights Pakistan's recurring practice of deflecting its domestic challenges through aggressive posturing. India’s response underlines its firm stance against violence and its support for Afghan civilians. The tragedy has raised concerns about regional security and the importance of safeguarding civilian lives amidst cross-border conflicts.