Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Debate With Arnab: Freebies War In Delhi Ahead Of Polls Who Pays?
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 10:55 AM IST

Debate With Arnab: Freebies War In Delhi Ahead Of Polls Who Pays?

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the BJP is making a determined push to regain power in the capital. Engaged in a heated contest with the AAP, the BJP has taken on issues such as corruption, infiltration, and alleged voter manipulation. The competition has now escalated into a battle over freebies, with both parties striving to win voter favor through enticing promises. Reports suggest the BJP is gearing up to unveil a significant freebie plan to challenge AAP's dominance in this space. This strategy is designed to sway voter sentiment and strengthen the BJP's position in the high-stakes elections. However, the question looms: can the BJP outmaneuver AAP's established governance appeal, or will their bold move fall short? The political landscape in Delhi is set for a heated clash.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: