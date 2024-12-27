Debate With Arnab: RSS Publication Organiser Stirs Sambhal Debate

The RSS-linked publication Organiser has sparked a nationwide debate with its latest editorial drawing a compelling analogy from "Somnath to Sambhal," framing the discourse as a "quest for historical truth and civilisational justice." The editorial highlights the broader narrative of reclaiming India's cultural and historical identity, calling recent developments in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal a resonant moment with the masses.This comes in the wake of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks discouraging a resurgence of temple-mosque disputes, signaling a nuanced stance on the issue. The Organiser editorial underscores how these debates, particularly in Sambhal, are deeply rooted in historical narratives and public sentiment. Amid ongoing political friction, including accusations regarding the treatment of B.R. Ambedkar by the Congress, the editorial seeks to redirect focus to what it describes as the "battle for civilisational justice." With prominent voices like Arnab Goswami now asking whether temple reclamation is the path forward, the discussion has ignited intense public and political dialogue, reflecting the intersection of faith, history, and national identity.