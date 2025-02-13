'This Is Not About Words, It's An Absolute Sin', Says, Dushyant Shridhar

The panelists of India's Got Talent, including Samay Raina and Apoorva Makhija, are facing tremendous scrutiny following controversial incidents on the show. The investigation has sparked a system-wide uproar, highlighting concerns about the normalization of offensive and inappropriate content on mainstream platforms. Dushyant Shridhar has weighed in, emphasizing that this situation goes beyond just words, describing it as "an absolute sin." His statement underscores the severity of the issue, as the entertainment industry grapples with the fallout from these controversies. The investigation is expected to have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the show but also the broader conversation around media responsibility. FIRs have been filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other panellists including ‘Rebel Kid’ Apurva Mukhija in Maharashtra, Guwahati along with complaints in other states. NCW has issued summons for the influencers to appear for questioning on February 17.