News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: Himanta Biswa Sarma Talks To Arnab On Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links
Published Feb 18, 2025 at 7:19 AM IST

VIDEO: Himanta Biswa Sarma Talks To Arnab On Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's has demanded answers from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asking him to explain his wife Elizabeth Gogoi's alleged links Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in Pakistan. Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan link is under the scanner as Assam Govt has ordered probe in the case. Watch Arnab interview Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on charges against Gaurav Gogoi. Ladies and gentlemen Gaurav Gogoi tried to deflect the heat off himself amid the increasing scrutiny over his wife's professional links to a Pakistani national, and his visit to the Pakistani mission in Delhi in 2015. However, in trying to present his defence, the Congress MP raised more questions than he answered. The Chief Minister of Assam , Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an investigation into the alleged links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, with police directed to register an FIR against him. Assam police have been directed to register an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, which is currently under process, said top officials to Republic Media Network.

